Air quality expert: Start planning for Montana’s wildfire season now

MISSOULA – A local wildfire smoke expert says now is the time to prepare for Montana’s wildfire season.

Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield says right now is the time to stock up on air cleaners — before they become difficult to find.

"Now is a great time to stock up on filters, either for your home HVAC system, or get new filters for the portable air cleaner that you may have sitting around from last fire season. Or make your own using a box fan or if you're using a furnace filter,” Coefield said.

“Just be ready to go so that when the smoke does come here, you're not scrambling or competing with everybody else or dealing with slow shipping speeds. You're just ready to go, put in the new filter, and have the benefit of cleaned air."

Watch the full Montana This Morning interview with Coefield — including how to make your own air filter — below.