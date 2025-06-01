Cooler temperatures on the way

WEATHER DISCUSSION: An upper-level ridge over the region remains in charge today, leading to clear skies and hot temperatures. These temperatures are the hottest of the year so far for most areas. These high temperatures were seen in the mid to upper-80’s and low 90’s with low temperatures expected in the 50’s and 60’s tonight with partly cloudy skies. Winds increase a bit tonight with gusts up to 40 mph.

Dry weather continues across the area tonight before a Sunday morning surface cold front associated with an upper-level trough begins to move through. This will bring showers and cooler temperatures to the area on Sunday. Expect mild, high temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s.

Due to the cold front not moving through Southwestern Montana until Sunday afternoon/evening and due to the warm temperatures, there will be isolated thunderstorms primarily in Southwestern Montana Sunday afternoon/evening. The greatest risk from any thunderstorm will be lightning, gusty winds as high as 60 mph, and hail up to around an inch in diameter.

On Monday the upper-level trough will remain in the region. This will bring showers and cooler temperatures to the area on Monday. Tuesday through Friday, temperatures warm up through the end of the work week with isolated showers affecting North-central, Central, and Southwestern Montana.

