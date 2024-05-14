Cold front brings wind, rain, and cooler temperatures

Happy Tuesday!

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Belt Creek in the Little Belt Mountains until 9pm Tuesday. Minor flooding is occurring.

Today skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms around as a cold front passes through our area. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s and mid to upper 50s. It will also be a bit breezy today with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Wednesday will have increasing clouds throughout the day with a few showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening, and mainly in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana. Conditions will be breezy in western and central portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Temperatures warm up again with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Thursday will have the opposite of Wednesday with decreasing clouds throughout the day. There will also be a few showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15. High temperatures will be in the 70s and mid to upper 60s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Friday skies will be mostly sunny with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around. These will generally be along the Hi-Line. Gusty winds will also be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the 60s and low to mid 70s.

Saturday will have partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around as another cold front passes through our area. Temperatures cool again with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday and Monday skies will be partly cloudy with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures start warming back up with highs in the 60s and upper 50s on Sunday and the 60s and low to mid 70s on Monday.