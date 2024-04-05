Chilly temperatures and wet conditions this weekend

Happy Friday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 6am Saturday until 12am Sunday for the Bear Paw Mountains and for southern Blaine County; and from 12am Saturday until 12am Sunday for mountains in central and southwestern Montana.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect from 12am Saturday until 12am Monday for the Snowy and Judith Mountains in Fergus County.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from 6am Saturday until 6pm Monday for Pryor and the Northern Big Horn Mountains.

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect until further notice for Lodge Creek near the international border.

Today there will be areas of fog around during the morning as well as slick roads in some areas, especially west of I-15. Skies will be mostly cloudy with developing rain and snow showers around during the afternoon and evening, generally around the Helena area and in western portions of north-central Montana. There will be a wide range of temperature highs today from the mid 30s to the upper 60s, with the warmest temperatures being in eastern Montana. Conditions will also be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

This weekend will be cloudy with areas of snow and rain around. Precipitation should be more widespread on Saturday and then more scattered on Sunday. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the 30s and low to mid 40s for central and north-central Montana. Highs will be slightly warmer in eastern Montana in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Wind speeds will be gusty in some areas between 10 and 25 mph on Saturday. Conditions will be breezy Sunday between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday will have decreasing clouds with a few lingering areas of snow and rain around, especially during the morning. Temperatures start to warm up with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Conditions will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Tuesday skies will be partly to mostly sunny, conditions will be mainly dry, and wind speeds will be breezy between 10 and 25 mph. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a few rain and mountain snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s and conditions will be a bit breezy. Sustained wind speeds are expected between 10 and 20 mph. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny, dry, and mild with highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.