Areas of scattered snow showers today

Happy Tuesday!

Today skies will be partly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around, a few rain showers are also possible. High temperatures will be ranging from the mid 20s to the mid 40s, with the warmest temperatures around Helena. Conditions will be breezy along and just east of the Divide as well as in central Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny and mainly dry. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 30s, 40s, and low to mid 50s. Gusty winds will be present along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph. Elsewhere conditions will be breezy between 10 and 25 mph.

Thursday skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered areas of rain and snow around, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the low 50s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a few rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains. A bit breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Temperature highs will be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s.

This weekend skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around. High temperatures will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s with a breeze present. Sustained wind speeds will be between 5 and 20 mph. Monday will be mostly sunny, mainly dry, and warmer with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s.