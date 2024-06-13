Another day of warm and above average temperatures

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Warm and dry weather is expected through Friday. Today, the high temperatures will continue in the upper 70’s and 80’s with lows in the 40’s and 50’s. Expect sunny skies to dominate most of the day and region with mostly clear skies tonight. Transient ridging aloft will bring calmer winds and continued dry conditions through early Friday with continued above average temperatures remaining in the 80’s for most of the region.

Stormtracker Weather

A cold front will move through the Northern Rockies starting Friday afternoon and continuing through the weekend. There will be an expectation for cooler, windy, and showery weather for most locations. Initially, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected followed by cooler, windy, and showery conditions. This will be an extended period of unsettled weather for the weekend through at least the first half of next week with increasing chances for widespread rain and higher mountain snow mostly in Glacier National Park.

A cold and wet late season trough looks to impact the Northern Rockies during the first half of next week with below average temperatures and plenty of opportunities for precipitation. Many areas will see high temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s through this period.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. Gusts up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. Breezy, Gusts up to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

MONDAY: Showers likely and mostly cloudy. Highs in 50’s and lows in 40’s.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly cloudy then partly cloudy with highs 50’s/ 60’s and lows 30’s/40’s.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny with highs in 60’s.

Stormtracker Weather