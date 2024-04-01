Above average temperatures to start the week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Easter Sunday was a bit on the chilly side with highs in the low to upper 30’s and lows in the 20’s. Any lingering light snow and precipitation will gradually end Monday morning though there are possible 1 to 3 inches of mountain snow accumulation possible.

There will be more patchy fog and low cloudy opportunities tonight through Monday morning in North Central and Central MT though not enough to warrant any advisories or warnings at this time. Clearing skies, light winds, and descending motion of air is the perfect conditions for fog, especially along the Cutbank, Great Falls, and Lewistown line.

Upper-level ridging Monday through Wednesday will catapult the daytime highs into the 50’s on Mondayt and then the upper 60’s/low 70’s for the first half of the week. Expect dry conditions through out this period as well until Wednesday when the next weather system rolls in. Rain is likely on Wednesday and then chances for snow and rain follow through the remainder of the week and on to the weekend. Expect the temperatures to take another dip into the 40’s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Patchy fog, otherwise, partly cloudy with lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Patchy fog in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 30’s/40’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

FRIDAY: Rain likely and mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s.

SATURDAY: Rain and snow likely and mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s.

