Viral video appears to show NYPD officer say homophobic slur

Video posted on Instagram shows a police officer in the passenger's seat of a marked police car, and you can hear what sounds like an officer making a sexual comment and using a homophobic slur.

The video posted last week now has more than 2 million views and hundreds of comments with people saying the behavior is unacceptable.

Scripps News asked NYPD about the incident in an email, and the NYPD said: "The department does not tolerate discrimination in any form and is committed to respectful work environments for our diverse workforce. The incident is under internal review."

The Gay Officers Action League, a non-profit advocacy group serving LGBTQ+ NYPD officers, said in a statement, "We condemn such behavior because it is reprehensible and a severe violation of the trust and expectations we have for our fellow law enforcement professionals."

The group added it is aware of the NYPD investigation and said it "will continue to monitor the situation closely."

We also contacted the Instagram user for comment, and so far we have not heard back.

