Viewers share story ideas and more on our Scripps News viewer hotline

Each week, we here at Scripps News take the time to respond to your calls to our toll-free viewer hotline — which continue to come in by the thousands.

Michelle from Texas said: "I wanted to thank you for putting your phone number up on the screen. Very unusual that you can even reach out and touch anyone with a phone number, or find it for that matter – much less a news channel. So thumbs up for that."

We're thrilled to hear that so many of you enjoy reaching out to let us know what's on your mind. Some of you have even connected with us to share your story ideas.

Stephanie from Florida said: “I would love to see a report on what is a lobbyist. I had an incredible conversation with a lobbyist on a plane once…who told me it’s basically marketing, it’s just marketing, that all politics are just marketing campaigns.”

We were sold! Our Saturday night program "The Why" decided to dig deeper. That story can be found below.

Story ideas like that one are always welcome on our viewer hotline. But we also hear about the technical difficulties some of you face when watching us over-the-air on antenna.

Sally from North Carolina said: I call all the time because my picture is frozen again, and you are my news source. You are the only news channel I get. Could you please unfreeze the picture so I can see the news?"

It's frustrating and we wish we could fix the issue that easily. But unfortunately, most of the time that's outside our control. We recommend checking out the freetvproject.org — a website owned by the E.W. Scripps Company — for tips on how to improve your signal. It might mean repositioning your antenna or keeping the cable away from other power cords. But even then, things like weather and where you're located can wreck your reception.

Just remember you can always watch us 24/7 on your favorite streaming platform or on our website at scrippsnews.com.

We appreciate your continued viewership and feedback, so please keep those calls coming! Let us know how we’re doing — good or bad — anytime on our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline at 1-833-4-SCRIPPS to lend your voice to the conversation.

