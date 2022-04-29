Watch

Video: moose wanders across a baseball field

Posted at 10:29 AM, Apr 29, 2022
GREAT FALLS — Judy Mikkelsen came across a rather unusual sight this week - a large moose trotting across a baseball field in Hobson.

Moose can be found across most of the state, although they are more likely to be seen in the more mountainous regions of western Montana.

Moose occasionally wander into populated areas, and their large size and unique appearance can cause crowds to gather.

However, moose can be unpredictable and aggressive, so wildlife experts advise keeping your distance.

The Montana Field Guide says: "Coat dark brown to black; large overhanging snout; pendant 'bell' under throat; antlers massive and flat; tail short; bulls (largest antlered animals in the world) weigh 800 to 1,200 lbs. cows 600 to 800 lbs. Usually solitary but may congregate during rut or on excellent winter range; at home in water, may submerge for 3 to 4 minutes, or swim for miles; cows very protective of calves."

