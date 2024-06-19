Pickup truck travels backward for miles on Ohio interstate

A red pickup truck traveled for several miles backward on a busy Ohio interstate on June 13.

The pickup truck was spotted getting on Interstate 90 on an on-ramp just west of downtown Cleveland. It was then seen on Ohio Department of Transportation cameras going toward downtown.

ODOT cameras showed the truck going a bit slower than the freeway traffic and staying in the right lane. It is also seen merging into traffic as other motorists attempt to get on the interstate.

An Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson told Scripps News that not much is known about the truck. The spokesperson did not know why the person drove backward on the interstate.

Ohio law prohibits drivers from going backward in a vehicle on a freeway, "except: in a rest area; in the performance of public works or official duties; as a result of an emergency caused by an accident or breakdown of a motor vehicle." Violating the law is considered a minor misdemeanor. A driver could face additional penalties if they were distracted or had previous offenses.

Believe it or not, this is not the first time ODOT cameras have captured a driver going backward on an Ohio freeway. In 2018, ODOT released footage of an SUV going backward on U.S. 33 near Columbus. That vehicle was seen going the wrong way on an on-ramp to get off the freeway. The SUV was then seen pulling into a shopping center.

