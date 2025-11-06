How to watch the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats games on Saturday, Nov. 8

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats both return home this week to continue their Big Sky Conference football schedules.

The second-ranked Griz (9-0 overall, 5-0 Big Sky) host rival Eastern Washington, and the third-ranked Cats (7-2, 5-0) welcome in Weber State.

Both games kick off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports.

The Montana-vs.-Eastern Washington game will air on KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley and NBC affiliates KTGF and KTVH in Great Falls and Helena, respectively. Across the rest of the Treasure State, it will air on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Montana State's game with Weber State will air on KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KTVQ in Billings, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena. In Missoula and the Flathead Valley, the Bobcats-vs.-Wildcats game will be on The Spot – MTN.

How to watch The Spot-MTN Channel

The Spot – MTN will also be home to the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show at 12:30 p.m. and the Saturday Showdown Postgame Show following the conclusion of both games.

Both games will also stream live on ESPN+.