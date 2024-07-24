FBI director: Trump rally shooter searched for info about Kennedy assassination

FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed new information about the assassination attempt on Former President Donald Trump at the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

During a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday, Wray said a forensic analysis of the shooter's laptop revealed that he Google searched, "How far away was Oswald from Kennedy” a few days before the shooting.

Wray added that the shooter appears to have registered for the Trump event on the same day as the search.

While a motive has not been established, Wray said this information is "significant" to show the shooter's state of mind.

During the hearing, Wray also revealed that the FBI recovered eight cartridges on the rooftop where the shooter took eight shots and was later killed by a Secret Service sniper. He noted that the shooter's rifle had a collapsible stock, which he thinks could explain why people in the area may not have noticed him carrying a weapon.

There had been speculation that the shooter used a ladder to access the rooftop; however, Wray said investigators believe he used mechanical equipment on the side of the building. Wray also noted that the shooter purchased a 5-foot ladder not long before the shooting and there was a "bloodied receipt" found in his pocket.

Trump was wounded in the right ear, while Corey Comperatore, who was attending the rally in support of the former president, was killed. Two others in the crowd were also wounded.

The FBI director was also pressed on a drone that was recovered from the shooter's vehicle. Wray said the drone was flown a couple of hours before the shooting, around 200 yards from the stage.

"We think but we do not know. Again, this is one of these things that's qualified because of our ongoing review that he was live streaming, you know, viewing the footage," Wray said.

A day before the shooting, Wray revealed the shooter went to a shooting range. He reportedly shot the same AR-style weapon he likely used in the assassination attempt.

The investigation by the FBI is just one of numerous investigations taking place into the assassination attempt.

Wray testified that 400 people have been interviewed so far, and expects more to be questioned.

The Department of Homeland Security said on Sunday that it would also conduct an independent 45-day review of the incident.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on Tuesday — just one day after facing intense questioning from a congressional panel about the shooting.