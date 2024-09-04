4 dead, 9 injured in shooting at Georgia high school

Four people are dead and nine were injured in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, 45 miles outside of Atlanta, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta confirmed to Scripps News that it received one gunshot wound victim from the school.

Barrow County Jud Smith said at a news conference Wednesday that a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Authorities said they were first notified of a shooter at 9:30 a.m. EDT. A large police presence could be seen at the school shortly after. Paramedics were also seen taking people out on stretchers.

Smith said the priority right now is for officials to reunite students with parents. He added that the situation was "very active."

Smith noted that additional updates would come around 4 p.m. Eastern.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he has directed all available state resources to respond to the shooting.

"We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation," Kemp said in a social media post.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is responding to the shooting and was urging the public to "stay clear while authorities investigate."

Rep. Mike Collins, who represents the area, reacted in a social media post on X to the shooting.

"Leigh Ann and I are praying for the victims, their families, and all students at Apalachee High School in Barrow County," he said. "We extend our gratitude to law enforcement for their swift action to secure the school and get the shooter in custody. I have spoken with Sheriff Smith and told him my team and I are available to assist in any way necessary. We will continue to monitor and provide updates as prudent."

The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting by Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.

Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed that federal officials will join the investigation.

"I'm devastated for the families that have been affected by this terrible tragedy," Garland said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.