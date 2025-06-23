The faces of children who died of fentanyl poisonings

Over the course of more than two years, Scripps News has been reporting on fentanyl poisonings among babies, toddlers, and young children.

Here are some of the faces of children who died in recent years:

Serenity Hernandez, Avondale, Arizona

Date of death: 9/16/2023

Scripps News Serenity Hernandez

“She was a really happy baby and she was always smiling and laughing. I loved to be around her and I also enjoyed seeing her after a long day at school. It made my day to see her smile and laugh.” — Serenity’s older sisters, ages 11 and 8.

Mitchell Robinson, East Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Date of death: 6/26/2022

Scripps News Mitchell Robinson

“I miss him. I miss my grandbaby. I miss him coming in my room at night, jumping on my bed like it was a trampoline or just walking in there and giving me a hug, and he would kiss me, and he would say ‘I love you’...we only had a short time with him, and that’s real hard.” — Stephanie Murray-Robinson, grandmother.

Madison Stodulski, Rolla, Missouri

Date of death: 12/21/2019

Scripps News Madison Stodulski

“She was a spitfire. She loved to dance. She loved Shrek. Just so smart. Very smart. She loved candy - M&M’s. Chicken nuggets were her favorite. She loved being outside, loved going to the park. Just an all-around 22-month-old angel. She was amazing.” — Christina Forester, grandmother

Lucca Lien, Wichita, Kansas

Date of death: 7/3/2022

Scripps News Lucca Lien

“He loved to play and love on his big sister Oakleigh, who he absolutely adored. Walking quickly turned into running and exploring everything that he could reach. He was a content, quiet baby that loved to be tickled. We will always cherish his smile and laughs.” — Lucca Lien’s obituary

Leightyn Lee

Date of death: 1/16/2022

Scripps News Leightyn Lee

“He was such a loving, fun (child) that loved to play with his big brother. Full of life, such a cuddle bug with his family.” — Diane Blankenship, grandmother

Jaxon Vogt, Ludlow, Kentucky

Date of death: 3/18/2021

Scripps News Jaxon Vogt

“Jaxon was a true bundle of joy and one of the happiest boys you would ever meet. You would never find him without his ‘heart melting smile’ on his face. Jaxon was a joy to everyone he met. Even though he was only 2 years old, he was wise beyond his years. He oved to play with his older brothers, loved all ‘dog dogs’ and being outdoors.” — Jaxon Vogt’s obituary

J’ream Smith, Dearborn Hts., Michigan

Date of death: 9/16/2022

Scripps News J’ream Smith

“You were loved beyond measure, and we will always remember your sweet smile. Your little footprints have left an imprint on our hearts that will never fade. #JusticeforJream” — Jamie Smith, mother

Hailey Goding, Old Town, Maine

Date of death: 6/5/2021

Scripps News Hailey Goding

“She was just full of life, full of it. She’d make you laugh all the time. Always doing silly things...She’d want to just climb up on the bed and snuggle, and we’d read a book or something like that. She was a love bug. She was. She loved everybody.” — Ursula Picciano, grandmother

Ezikeal Aguilar, Pueblo, Colorado

Date of death: 9/23/2024

Scripps News Ezikeal Aguilar

“Ezikeal was the sweetest little boy, he filled our hearts with joy! Ezikeal gave so much love as we all played, laughed and cherished every moment we had with him! He will be a part of our hearts for eternity!” — Jose Naranjo, grandfather

Damien Coats, Apache Junction, Arizona

Date of death: 1/25/2023

Scripps News Damien Coats

“I'm pretty sure Damien, who was three years old would just like to be home with his mom (and) his dad, and he would like to play...He would be five years old this year. That means kindergarten. I’m sure he would love to be at the playground – playing and stuff.” — Lt. Thomas Parker, Apache Junction Police Department

Charlie Sumner

Date of death: 12/16/2022

Scripps News Charlie Sumner is in a car seat, sitting next to a friend.

"She’s so Beautiful, so pure. Constantly cares about everyone, all of her family and friends...She was patient. So beyond patient, and she continued to show her generosity to everyone. I’m forever in awe of how wise she was, beyond her years...We love you Charlie.” — Josie Benner, neighbor

Brighton Hendron

Brighton Hendron Scripps News

“Brighton was and still is a light. She loved traveling and going to the park and dressing fancy like her mom. Her favorite spot was the beach and her favorite color is pink. She had the brightest beautiful eyes.” — Cheyenne Helm, mother

Bair Johnson, Palm Beach, Florida

Date of death: 8/22/2019

Scripps News Bair Johnson

“Bair offered to the world his beautiful smile, adorable laugh and contagious love to everyone he met. In his short life, he touched so many. He was full of wonder and joy. Our precious miracle, sweet boy, and light of our lives leaves us all smiling through our tears. We are comforted by the fact that nothing can separate love. Because of this, we will always be connected.” — Bair Johnson’s obituary

Breckin Danter

Date of Death: 9/3/2024

Scripps News Breckin Danter

“Breckin was so full of life and laughter. Everything was funny to him. He was definitely all boy and loved Paw Patrol, dinosaurs, and monster trucks. But most of all he loved his mom and sisters. He was a light in the world and without him it’s a little dimmer. He was the best boy I could’ve ever asked for and my soul longs for the day I meet him again." — Brittany Mahaney, mother

Aviyana Montoya, Brighton, Colorado

Date of death: 1/2/2022

“Avie loved the simple things in life she would play with something so simple and small over anything big. Avie loved to be the center of attention no matter where we went. Every person who walked through the door she carried a special relationship with each and everyone of them. One thing for sure she had a way to forget all your worries and man she had a smile that would light up a room and laughter that would never be forgotten." —Aviyana Montoya’s obituary

Avery Santiago, Wilmington, Delaware

Date of death: 8/18/2018

Scripps News Avery Santiago

Luna Sellers, Port Orange, Florida

Date of death: 1/28/2021

Scripps News Luna Sellers

Kathilina Pinkerman, Palm Beach, FL

Date of death: 6/28/2020