Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former assistant says fear of being killed kept her from reporting alleged rapes

Content disclaimer: This story contains details of alleged sexual abuse that some readers may find disturbing.

A woman who used to work for Sean "Diddy" Combs gave a heavy and emotional testimony during his federal criminal trial on Thursday, claiming he sexually assaulted her multiple times and was physically violent with her throughout her employment.

The woman, who worked as a personal assistant and director of development and acquisitions for Revolt Films for a year, is testifying under the pseudonym name "Mia" to keep her identity anonymous. Only the jury was allowed to see her real name on her passport.

Combs, 55, has been charged with sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering. He faces a life sentence behind bars and has pleaded not guilty.

Mia provided more insight into the work environment with her role as Combs' assistant, stating it was "chaotic" and "toxic."

She claimed she wasn't allowed to leave his home without permission, and worked so many hours her roommates at the time referred to her as a ghost because she was rarely home.

The jury was provided with a copy of a list of her job responsibilities that Mia claimed was sent to her by another employee when she first started working for him. Some of the items on the list included: "STAYING WITHIN [Combs]s EYESIGHT (unless he advises otherwise) ALWAYS WHILE ON DUTY, Maintaining [Combs]s daily routine in both professional and private circles from the minute he wakes up in the morning until the moment he falls asleep at night and anticipating his needs, whims, and moods."

Mia said Combs was physically violent with her on multiple occasions. “He’s thrown things at me, he’s thrown me against the wall, he’s thrown me into a pool, he’s thrown an ice bucket on my head,” she said.

Later in the day, she testified that Combs threw a computer at her head when the Wi-Fi wasn't working in his trailer on the set of a music video in Los Angeles.

A few months after Mia began working for Combs, she said he had rented out a hotel for his 40th birthday and asked her to take shots of alcohol with him after asking everyone else to leave the penthouse.

Mia said she immediately felt disoriented from two shots, which was not normal for her, and the next thing she knew, Combs had allegedly pushed her up against a wall and was kissing and groping her. Then she said she doesn't remember anything else that happened before she woke up the next morning in a chair.

Mia alleged that a few months later, Combs raped her at his home in Los Angeles in 2009 or 2010. She testified that he came into her bedroom while she was sleeping, which she said she wasn't allowed to lock, and climbed on top of her before forcing himself on her.

She said she froze and felt "terrified and confused and ashamed and scared.” Mia testified that another time Combs allegedly sexually assaulted her was when she was on the floor of his closet, packing a bag. She said he forced her to perform oral sex.

Mia claimed that she felt like she couldn't say "no" to Combs about anything, including during the alleged sexual assaults. She testified that she was afraid that if she spoke up about the incidents, she would be attacked or worse — killed.

She said, “It’s the most traumatizing, the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.”

In addition to alleged sexual and physical abuse, Mia said Combs would "punish" her through public humiliation and verbal threats.

Mia said she and singer Casandra Ventura Fine, known as "Cassie," were "like sisters" and are still close today.

Cassie testified during the first week of Combs' trial, claiming she was subjected to physical, psychological and sexual abuse over the course of their 10-year relationship that ended in 2018.

Mia said Thursday that Cassie and Combs' relationship was "unequal" and that he was "abusive towards her." She said Combs was "in charge" of Cassie's appearance and that she would have to send him photos of Cassie's nails, hair and outfits for approval.

Mia claimed that Combs would take away Cassie's car or jewelry to punish her, that he controlled how often she and Cassie spent time together and that if he couldn't get Cassie on the phone, then his employees would bombard her until she answered.

During her testimony, Mia said she was often tasked with cleaning up hotel rooms after Combs and Cassie's "freak-offs," a term they used to describe drug-fueled sex marathons that typically involved a male sex worker.

Mia claimed she would go to the rooms before the hotel's housekeepers to make sure there was nothing incriminating left behind. She said the rooms were a "nightmare" — covered in baby oil, candle wax and sometimes blood.

The former assistant said she witnessed Combs attack Cassie all the time, but that she never saw Cassie fight back.

Mia detailed several incidents in which she allegedly saw Combs attack Cassie. During one part of her testimony, she started to get emotional when recalling a time she said Combs went after Cassie and slammed her head against the corner of a bed and blood started gushing out.

She said she thought Combs was going to kill Cassie.

On another occasion, Mia recalled, she was on a trip with Combs and Cassie in Turks and Caicos in 2012. She testified that she was woken up by Cassie running into her room and screaming for help, saying, "he's going to kill me." Mia claimed Combs came banging on her door and she and Cassie ran out of the room and hid on the beach.

When asked why she didn't report the acts of violence to law enforcement, Mia said she believed that Combs' authority and power were "above the police."

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.

