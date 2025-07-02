Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jury reaches final verdict in sexual misconduct trial for Sean 'Diddy' Combs

On Tuesday, the jury said it had come to a decision on four of the five charges, but that they were unable to agree on the racketeering charge.
Elizabeth Williams/AP
Sean Diddy Combs sits at the defense table before the start of jury selection at Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York.
A jury reached a final verdict in the federal criminal trial for Sean "Diddy" Combs in New York City Wednesday morning after telling the court it had only reached a partial verdict on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old music mogul had been accused of two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

On Tuesday, the jury said it had come to a decision on four of the five charges, but that they were unable to agree on the racketeering charge.

The judge asked jurors to continue deliberating until they reached an agreement. The jury decided to continue deliberating the final charge on Wednesday.

Just a few hours into its third day of deliberations, it alerted the court it had reached a verdict.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

