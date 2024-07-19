Former Trump executive Allen Weisselberg released from jail after serving sentence for perjury

Retired Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg was released from New York City’s Rikers Island jail on Friday after serving a sentence for lying under oath, his lawyer and correction department officials confirmed.

The former chief financial officer at Donald Trump’s real estate company has since been reunited with his family, his lawyer, Seth Rosenberg, wrote in an email without elaborating.

The city’s Department of Correction declined to provide more detail about Weisselberg’s discharge other than to confirm his release is reflected in its online inmate database.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in March to committing perjury during his testimony in the fraud lawsuit that New York’s attorney general brought against the former president.

Weisselberg admitted lying about how Trump’s Manhattan penthouse came to be overvalued on his financial statements.

In return for pleading guilty to two counts of perjury, prosecutors agreed not to prosecute him for any other crimes he might have committed in connection with his longtime employment by the Trump Organization.

“Allen Weisselberg accepted responsibility for his conduct and now looks forward to the end of this life-altering experience and to returning to his family and his retirement,” his attorney, Seth Rosenberg, said after he was sentenced in April.

It was Weisselberg’s second stint behind bars. The 76-year-old served 100 days in jail last year for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in company perks, including a rent-free Manhattan apartment and luxury cars.

Weisselberg, who was employed by Trump’s family for nearly 50 years, testified twice during trials that went badly for Trump. Each time, he took pains to suggest that his boss hadn’t committed any serious wrongdoing.