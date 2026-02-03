Clintons set for late-February depositions in Epstein investigation

Former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton are scheduled to be questioned as part of a House Oversight Committee investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Hillary Clinton will sit for a deposition Feb. 26, followed by Bill Clinton the next day.

"We look forward to questioning the Clintons as part of our investigation into the horrific crimes of Epstein and Maxwell, to deliver transparency and accountability for the American people and for survivors," Comer said.

The agreement follows months of negotiations after subpoenas were issued for the Clintons and amid the possibility of holding them in contempt of Congress.

In early January, attorneys for the Clintons sent a letter to Comer stating the couple had already voluntarily provided all relevant information they possessed. The attorneys argued the subpoenas were invalid and legally unenforceable.

On Jan. 31, the Clintons’ lawyers proposed that the former president sit for a four-hour interview with the committee, an arrangement the committee declined.

Attorneys for the Clintons later reversed course and said they agreed to dates to testify.

The Clintons’ past association with Epstein has drawn renewed scrutiny as records related to the convicted sex offender are being released under a law passed by Congress. In the initial release of thousands of documents, the Department of Justice included photographs showing Bill Clinton with Epstein and Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Being pictured with Epstein or Maxwell does not establish criminal wrongdoing or knowledge of criminal activity.

Comer has previously said the committee is not accusing Bill Clinton of wrongdoing but said lawmakers still have questions.