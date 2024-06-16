Brothers, ages 8 and 4, among 9 injured in Detroit-area splash pad shooting

Nine people were injured when a man opened fire at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in a Detroit suburb on Saturday.

Among those injured are two brothers – an 8-year-old and a 4-year-old, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The 8-year-old boy is still in critical condition, but his brother is stable.

The injuries and conditions of the other victims are as follows:

30-year-old woman in stable condition

30-year-old man in stable condition

37-year-old woman in stable condition

39-year-old in critical condition

39-year-old woman in stable condition

40-year-old man in stable condition

78-year-old man in stable condition

Officials believe the shooting at the splash pad in Rochester Hills was a random act of violence.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the gunman drove up to the park just after 5 p.m., approached the splash pad and fired more than 20 shots before leaving.

Scripps News Detroit Police respond to the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Law enforcement was able to track the suspect to a home not far from the recreational park in Shelby Township.

SWAT attempted to make contact, but officers discovered the suspected shooter had died by suicide.

According to Bouchard, the 42-year-old suspected gunman had no criminal history and was living with his mother, who was not home at the time.

A weapon was recovered at the shooting scene, according to Bouchard, and at least one additional weapon was found inside the home.

“It’s heartbreaking … complete thoughts with the families right now,” said Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan K. Barnett.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on X, “I am heartbroken to learn about the shooting in Rochester Hills. We are monitoring the situation as updates continue to come in, and are in touch with local officials.”

During a press conference Sunday morning, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said, "Yesterday's horrific shooting of nine people, including two young boys, at a splash pad in Rochester Hills is just another appalling example of senseless violence. Unfortunately in my five years as a county executive, this is now my second mass shooting. We're getting all too good at this and I'm disgusted by it."

Coulter said that anyone traumatized or affected by this event is asked to contact the Oakland County Health Network for help.