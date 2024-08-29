Button battery inside children's book causes car seat fire

A button battery inside a children’s book caused a car seat to go up in flames in North Carolina.

The George Hildebran Fire & Rescue Department said on Facebook that the car seat caught fire shortly after occupants exited the vehicle.

After the fire marshal’s office was called, authorities determined that the button battery was to blame. The book had been inside the car underneath the car seat when the fire happened.

The fire also resulted in damage to the vehicle.

Battery fire safety

Lithium-ion batteries and other types of batteries can be a fire hazard if not managed properly.

The U.S. Fire Administration says lithium-ion batteries should not be kept in direct sunlight or hot cars because they pose a fire risk.

You should also stop using lithium-ion batteries if you notice an “odor, change in color, too much heat, change in shape, leaking or odd noises,” says USFA.

Batteries should not be discarded in the trash but instead brought to a local battery recycling location for disposal.

Spare lithium-ion batteries should be kept away from anything that can burn.

Travelers should also be mindful of how they handle batteries.

USFA says that when traveling by air, lithium-ion batteries should be removed from your checked smart luggage and kept with you on the plane. Any spare or loose lithium-ion batteries should also be removed from checked luggage and brought with you on the plane.

