Update: Man dies after car rolls into Clark Fork River

Posted at 5:48 PM, Dec 20, 2021
MISSOULA — Updated 5:20 p.m. 12-20-21

Missoula police Lt. Eddie McLean tells MTN News the driver died at the hospital Monday afternoon.

The man's identity is not being released at this time.

Original Report
One person was recovered from a submerged vehicle in the Clark Fork River between Missoula and East Missoula early Monday morning.

Missoula Police Lieutenant Eddie Mclean told MTN News that police and fire units were dispatched to reports of a vehicle upside down in the river at approximately 8:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they discovered the SUV was completely submerged.

Emergency crews on the scene of where an SUV went into the water off East Broadway in Missoula on Dec. 20, 2021.

About 15 minutes later, according to McLean, a male occupant was recovered and transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

McLean added that at this time his condition is unknown.

A preliminary investigation shows it was a one-vehicle crash, and McLean said officials believe it occurred close to when the first calls came into dispatchers.

A portion of East Broadway near North Easy Street roadway remained blocked until shortly after 11 a.m.

The City of Missoula Fire Department responded to the scene with two engines, a ladder truck, rescue raft, and command vehicle.

Battalion Chief Dave Wolter says firefighters "quickly accessed the vehicle while wearing cold water suits and located a single occupant."

The person was extricated and transported to the hospital within 11 minutes of arrival, according to Wolter.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor eye injury.

Officials had remained on the scene and are working to verify there are no additional occupants in the vehicle.

