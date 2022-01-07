UPDATE: I-90 westbound to remain closed near St. Regis until Saturday

MINERAL COUNTY — UPDATE: 4:31 p.m. - Jan. 7, 2022

ST. REGIS - A section of Interstate 90 in Mineral County will remain closed into Saturday.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports the westbound lanes will be closed overnight due to avalanches between St. Regis and the Idaho state line.

All westbound traffic on I-90 should find an alternate route. Currently, all westbound traffic must leave the freeway at the St. Regis exit.

MDT is planning to reassess the conditions during daytime hours on Saturday.

For the latest MDT road report click here.

(first report: 11:54 a.m. - Jan. 7, 2022)

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports an avalanche has come down on Interstate 90 in Mineral County.

According to the MDT website, an avalanche is blocking the driving lane of the westbound lanes between Taft to Haugan from mile markers 7.5 to 10.

MDT also reports full blockage of the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 from Taft to Haugan due to multiple disabled semi-trucks.

The Mineral County Sheriff's office issued a MEANS alert reporting westbound traffic is being diverted to St. Regis due to the avalanches.

Motorists are urged to use caution and expect delays.

For the latest MDT road report click here.

