UPDATE: 1 person dead following shooting in Kalispell

KALISPELL — UPDATE: 4:40 p.m. - Sept. 16, 2021

Kalispell Police released additional information Thursday afternoon in regards to the fatal shooting in Kalispell.

In the updated press release, Kalispell police officers say they discovered a male had been asked to leave the Fuel Fitness parking lot by employees of the business.

An argument ensued and the male opened fire on one of the employees, killing him.

A bystander reportedly grabbed a gun from his vehicle and engaged the suspect male, disabling him.

The bystander received a gunshot wound during the exchange.

The suspect male and the bystander were both transported to Logan Health for medical treatment by the Kalispell Fire Department.

KPD says the bystander is reportedly in stable condition and the suspect male is reportedly in critical condition and remains under law enforcement supervision.

The deceased male has been identified as a 28-year-old Kalispell resident. His name is not being released at this time.

KPD says the identities of those involved in the incident will not be released at this time.

All involved parties are accounted for and there is no known threat to the public at this time.

If you have information pertinent to this investigation, please contact Detective Sergeant Ryan Bartholomew at 758-7793 or Investigations Captain Jim Wardensky at 758-7794.

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m. - Sept. 16, 2021

KALISPELL - We are learning more about Thursday morning's fatal shooting at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police responded to a call of shots fired in the parking lot of 1305 US Highway 2 West in Kalispell at 10:52 a.m.

Sean Wells/MTN News

Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman states in a news release that the initial call stated two men were shooting at each other.

Officers arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds with one male deceased. Two of the males have been transported to Logan Health.

MTN News

According to the release, all of the people involved in the incident have been accounted for and there is no known threat to the public at this time.

(second report: 12:01 p.m. - Sept. 16, 2021

KALISPELL - Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino has confirmed with MTN News that one person has died in Thursday's morning's shooting at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell.

(first report: 11:40 a.m. - Sept. 16, 2021)

Law enforcement is on the scene of a shooting at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman says law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell at 11 a.m.

Two gunshot victims have been transported to Logan Health. There are no confirmed fatalities at this point.

Overman says a suspect has been accounted for and is no longer a threat to the public.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

- information from Sean Wells

