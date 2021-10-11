GREAT FALLS — Two people died in a crash in Pondera County on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, It happened at about 11 a.m. on Highway 358 near mile marker 9.

Three people were heading south in a 2012 Chevy when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle went off the road, and the driver over-corrected. The vehicle then began rolling and hit a barbed-wire fence.

All three occupants of the vehicle - two men, ages 20 and 22, and a woman age 26 - were ejected, and the vehicle caught on fire.

The MHP says that two people died in the crash, and one person was injured.

The MHP says that alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

The names of the two people who died have not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.