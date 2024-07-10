Watch Now
Two motorcyclists died in separate crashes on Tuesday

Posted at 2:32 PM, Jul 10, 2024

GREAT FALLS — Two people died on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, after separate motorcycle crashes in Yellowstone County.

The first one happened at about 10:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 87 on the road to Roundup near mile marker 16.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 48-year old man from Livingston was northbound and tried to pass on the shoulder. He realized that a saddlebag came open and tried to close it.

The motorcycle then crossed the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic and went off the west side of the road. The driver lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Life-saving efforts were made, but the man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The MHP says that the man was not wearing a helmet, and drugs/alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The second crash recent happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Interstate 94 east near mile marker one.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 67-year old man from Billings was eastbound when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a guardrail.

The man died at the scene; his name has not been released.

The MHP says that the man was not wearing a helmet, and drugs/alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Local News
