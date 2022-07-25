Two climbers found deceased in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER - The bodies of two climbers who were reported overdue in Glacier National Park were located on Monday morning.

A search and rescue effort had been launched after the two local men were reported as overdue from a climb on Dusty Star Mountain.

The bodies of a 67-year-old man from Columbia Falls and a 67-year-old man from Kalispell were located by Minuteman Aviation.

According to a news release, the men were climbing Dusty Star Mountain and began the trip on July 21 with the plan to hike out on July 22.

They were reported missing on July 24 and park rangers located their vehicle at the trailhead on the same day.

An air search began on July 24 in the Dusty Star Mountain area on the east side where vegetation is extremely dense with potentially dangerous terrain.

Two Bear Air flew on July 24 in daylight and darkness. Minuteman Aviation took over Monday morning and located the bodies of the climbers.

Park officials say a plan is underway to recover the bodies and the climbers’ belongings.

"Park staff would like to express their deepest condolences to the families and ask that the public respect the families’ privacy," the release states.

The names of the climbers are being withheld until family members can be notified.