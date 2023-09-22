Thousands of mattresses sold at Costco may develop mold

Nearly 50,000 mattresses sold exclusively at Costco have been recalled because they could develop mold.

The recall covers the Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch mattress and the Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattress. They were sold in various sizes, from California king to twin.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recalled mattresses were manufactured at FXI's facility in San Bernardino, California, between January 2, 2023, and April 28, 2023. The information is listed on the mattress tag.

"The mattresses could have been exposed to water during the manufacturing process allowing mold to develop and posing a health risk to individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold," a notice on the CPSC's website says.

The manufacturer has reportedly received more than 500 complaints about mold on the mattresses, which cost between $150 and $750. No injuries or illnesses have been reported, the CPSC says.

People who purchased a recalled mattress can get a full refund or a replacement mattress at no extra cost. That includes delivery of the new mattress and disposal of the old one.

Costco is contacting impacted customers, but they can also call FXI at 888-886-2057 to request a refund or replacement mattress. FXI says customers will receive their new mattress three to seven days after making a claim.

