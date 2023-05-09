These Barbie pool floats are what every fan needs this summer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With summer just around the corner (finally!), it’s time to consider just how you’re going to spend all those warm and lazy evenings and weekends. Well, why not take a cue from pop culture trends? Barbie is going to be big this year, thanks to a feature film, a pop-up cafe and numerous doll releases such as the Barbie with Down syndrome and role models from the Inspiring Women series. And right now, you can express your love for Mattel’s iconic doll with a Barbie pool float.

Actually, we’re not just talking one float — we’re talking a whole line that’s perfect in pink. The Funboy x Barbie Dream Collection is a Malibu Barbie-based collaboration that includes everything from beach towels and inflatable balls to tube floats and kiddie pools. You can even buy matching swimsuits in sizes up to 2XL that come in one and two-piece styles that can be mixed and matched.

The collaboration between the two brands resulted in some pretty amazing floats to help you outfit your pool. Take for starters the Funboy x Barbie Dream Clear Pink Swan Float, which goes for $89. It uses the classic Funboy silhouette, but glams it up for the Barbie audience with an all-new transparent pink material that gleams in sunlight and features custom printing on its wings and base. This float is almost 60 inches long and 56 inches wide, suitable for ages 14 and up.

Maybe the Funboy x Barbie Dream Clear Pink Chaise Lounger is more your style if you prefer to lounge laying down on the pool. It features a new Funboy shape with a cylindrical head pillow and transparent pink materials, plus the new custom Dream print. It’s a comfy, oversized design that can hold up to two people, and is 71 inches long and 45 inches wide. You can get one for $89 or buy two for $142 at the Funboy site.

The products are new enough that not all have a lot of reviews, but this one has an early 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Amazon. Fans on the Funboy website say they love the big size and the Barbie colors.

Stephanie M. said, “The colors remind me of my Barbie products when I was a child! Excellent quality and looks great in the shining sun.”

While you’re on Amazon, check out this Funboy x Malibu Barbie Inflatable Private Jet float for $99. As with the swan, this float uses a pre-existing Funboy form that has been reimagined for Barbie. It features the Barbie-inspired retro print and includes a headrest and cup holder for all your lounging needs.

So far, it has about 60 reviews, but customers have given it a 4.6 out of 5-star rating. They say it’s easy to inflate, a good value and sturdy.

Funboy has some other items that go great with the Barbie vibe, even if they’re not part of the collaboration. Some of these are more kid-friendly, too. So, you can mix and match and create a whole Barbie-inspired aesthetic in your backyard!

For example, this Funboy BB Glitter Inflatable Unicorn would fit right into your Barbie scheme. For ages one to two, it helps introduce toddlers to the water with an ergonomic baby sit, comfortable leg holes, a backrest and a dual air chamber design that adds safety. It’s $45.67 right now.

And yes, there’s an adult version too.

Branching out beyond Funboy, this Sllak Inflatable Pool Float available on Amazon for $44.98 is a bit simpler than other designs, but it’s plenty useful for tanning and relaxing — and it comes pretty in pink. It holds up to 350 pounds, can fit two people and has an inflatable headrest and side pockets for drinks and snacks. It’s 87 inches long by 57 inches wide, so you’ll have plenty of room to lie down. What more do you really need for summer fun?

This float has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating from more than 1,100 reviewers who appreciate its comfort and multi-use qualities. “It’s probably the most versatile float on Amazon,” said reviewer ErinE.

Oh, and don’t forget to buy a pump. Come on, Barbie, let’s go party!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.