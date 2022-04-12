'The Simpsons' features deaf actor for the first time

For the first time in its 33-year run, "The Simpsons" featured a deaf actor and American Sign Language. The episode featured Lisa Simpson meeting the son of her favorite musician, who is deaf.

Actor John Autry II played Monk, the son of Bleeding Gums Murphy. The characters used American Sign Language to communicate throughout the episode.

The show's executive producer Al Jean says he was excited to be able to have a "first" after so many years on air.

@TheSimpsons Meet Monk Murphy voiced by @johnautryll in The Sound of Bleeding Gums, Sunday @8 An episode that makes me smile whenever I think about it. pic.twitter.com/PjmN8z9b8Q — Al Jean (@AlJean) April 4, 2022

Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can find Newsy using your TV’s digital antenna or stream for free. See all the ways you can watch Newsy here.