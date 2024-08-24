The deep bond shared by Montana linemen

LIVINGSTON — Members of the Montana Electric Cooperatives' Association gathered in Conrad on Saturday, August 17, 2024, to honor Lucas Fowler.
Fowler, 28 years old, was a lineman for the Sun River Electric Cooperative who died on the job on Friday, August 9, 2024.
The attendees formed a "bucket truck memorial" lining both sides of the road.
In the video above, Meghan Elaine reports on the deep bond that runs through the community of linemen.
MORE NEWS
Sun River Electric Co-op lineman dies when pole topples