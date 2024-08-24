The deep bond shared by Montana linemen

LIVINGSTON — Members of the Montana Electric Cooperatives' Association gathered in Conrad on Saturday, August 17, 2024, to honor Lucas Fowler.

Fowler, 28 years old, was a lineman for the Sun River Electric Cooperative who died on the job on Friday, August 9, 2024.

The attendees formed a "bucket truck memorial" lining both sides of the road.

In the video above, Meghan Elaine reports on the deep bond that runs through the community of linemen.

