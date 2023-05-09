Teen shot while playing hide-and-seek on man's Louisiana property

A 58-year-old Louisiana man was charged on multiple counts after allegedly shooting a 14-year-old playing hide-and-seek.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said authorities arrested David Doyle of Starks, Louisiana. He is charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Authorities said a girl was shot in the back of her head. She was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said a group of juveniles were playing hide and seek on his property. Authorities said Doyle told them he saw shadows outside of his home and went to get his firearm.

He then told detectives he went outside and saw people running from his property. That is when Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said he allegedly shot the girl.

According to court records, Doyle remained in the Calcasieu Correctional Center as of Tuesday morning.

The incident follows several similar incidents in recent weeks of homeowners shooting young people on their property. Last month, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot after knocking on the wrong door at a Kansas City, Missouri, home. Yarl survived the shooting.

Around the same time, Kaylin Gillis, 20, died after being shot in Hebron, New York. Authorities said Gillis was a passenger in a car that mistakenly pulled into the driveway of the home owned by Kevin Monahan.

