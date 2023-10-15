Suzanne Somers, 'Three's Company' actress, dies at 76

Suzanne Somers, renowned for her iconic roles in "Three's Company" and "Step by Step," has passed away at the age of 76.

According to multiple reports, she succumbed to cancer after a resilient battle of over 20 years, just one day before turning 77.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” Somers’ publicist R. Couri Hay wrote in a statement obtained by both People Magazine and Fox News.

Somers passed away surrounded by her husband, her son, and her immediate family. They had been planning to celebrate her birthday on Oct. 16, reports stated. A private burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month.

Somers was born on Oct. 16, 1946, in California. She rose to fame as Chrissy Snow in the 1970s sitcom "Three’s Company" and later portrayed Carol Foster Lambert in the '90s family comedy "Step by Step."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com