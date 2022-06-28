These Are The 6 Summer Dresses Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With Right Now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The colder times of the year can make it seem like you’ll never be free of your sweaters, warm pants and coats. But then that first warm, early summer day dawns, and you know the moment has come. It’s time for summer dresses!

A good source of on-trend, cool summer dresses is Amazon. And we’ve picked six top-rated, chic finds from the site for you to give a whirl while the weather is warm.

The Hount sleeveless maxi dress ranges in price from $16.99-$32.98, with many styles and colors at $26.33. It has 11,740 ratings with a 4.2 out of 5 star total.

Hount’s maxi summer dresses come in more than 20 different patterns and colors with short sleeves and half a dozen with long sleeves. While the striped dresses are highlighted, there are solid colors and floral, tropical and abstract patterns to choose from.

These maxis are designed to hit at about ankle length and are made from stretchy cotton-polyester blend fabric. The dress has a round neck, elastic waist, and, perhaps best of all — pockets. They have a 4.2 out of 5-star rating from more than 11,700 reviews.

“I think the 2 best features of this dress, though, are the fact that I can wear a NORMAL BRA with it, and that it has POCKETS!!!!” exclaimed Amazon reviewer Booknerd28, who also said she liked the dress because it made her feel good after having a baby.

Amoretu’s summer tunic dresses with V-neck come in sleeveless, short sleeve, and long sleeve options and a range of colors. Depending on the style and size, you’ll pay between $27.68-$32.99.

There are 40 colors and styles to pick from, and Amoretu has a collage of customers wearing the tunic summer dresses so you can see what they look like “in real life.”

These summer dresses are rated 3.9 out of 5 stars with almost 51,200 ratings.

Some reviewers noted that this dress works better for people with smaller chests, otherwise you’ll need to size up. They have more of a flowy body fit.

The PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Summer One Shoulder Ruched Dress has more than 830 reviews with a 4.1 out of 5 stars rating.

The 60% viscose, 30% nylon, 10% spandex dress is stretchy enough to be a pull-on number with no zipper. It hits at thigh length and has an asymmetrical, wrap-style skirt.

It costs $40.99 and comes in nine different solid colors, each with a belt at the waist. Some Amazon reviewers showed the dress without the belt or a different belt or accessory too.

“This dress is SO soft,” Amazon reviewer Deziree N. wrote. “The color is perfect and the material is very very comfy. I could wear this all day and night. Quality is good and it fits perfect. I am pretty tall and it’s not too short on me which is AMAZING.”

The Consonsen V-neck, waist tie dress comes in about 35 colors and patterns, with both long-sleeved and short-sleeved options. Over 8,500 people have reviewed the dress on Amazon and given it an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

These summer dresses cost between $37.99-$39.99 and are made of polyester fiber. Some reviewers mentioned that the top can be loose or low-cut and might need to be stitched, pinned or taped in place. The skirt flares out for a fun twirly effect and has a ruffle hem.

“I freaking love this dress!!!” wrote Amazon reviewer Carlisa Curlutu, who ordered it in an extra-large size and said she was a size 16/18. “Keep in mind that the sides come up pretty far! Other than that it’s seriously the most flattering dress I’ve ever worn. I feel so confident, and I will be buying every color.”

BELONGSCI’s V-neck, short, shift dress with bell sleeves retails on Amazon for $31.97-$39.99. The polyester with spandex dress comes in 45 different colors, so you’ll have no shortage of options to pick from. Most of the dresses have a chiffon feel but there are a few lace ones as well.

These summer dresses have more than 40,100 ratings and 3.9 out of 5 stars. While it has a V-neck, it’s not a very low one, and the long sleeves balance out the mini dress length, which reviewers did note was pretty short.

“Just love this dress!” wrote Amazon reviewer Mishy. “Have worn twice already and each time received so many compliments! It is very flattering with adorable sleeves and I love the green shade I purchased. The dress is well made and very comfortable. You could also wear it as a tunic top with leggings for another look. Great dress to wear casual or dress it up with jewelry for a special event.”

The Relipop mini dress-romper looks like a short dress, but it’s actually not — it’s a more practical pair of shorts!

It has a deep V-neck, wrap style with elastic and a tie at the waist. It is made from non-stretch polyester with a zipper closure.

This show-stopping romper has more than 18,300 ratings and 4.4 out of 5 stars. It sells for $19.99-$27.99.

“If you wear this romper, be prepared for lots of approving stares, attention, and compliments!” wrote Amazon reviewer Tissan Howard, who ordered the dress in three different colors. “The first time I wore it (on Miami Beach) ladies were stopping to compliment me and ask where I got this outfit.”

Howard did mention that it zips in the back and can be hard to get in and out of solo for bathroom trips.

Do any of these summer dresses stand out among the rest for you?

