State B girls: Malta, Jefferson, Colstrip head to semifinals

BOZEMAN—Madison Williamson poured in 12 points and Addy Anderson added 10 as the Malta girls held off Columbus 47-40 in the opening round of the State B tournament on Thursday morning.

The M-Ettes, the top seed out of the Northern B, advanced to the semifinals as they look to continue pursuing an 11th championship.

Malta led 10-5 after one quarter and 21-17 at the half. After the break, the M-Ettes extened their lead to 35-26 after three quarters.

Columbus was paced by a game-high 13 points from Hannah Obert and 10 from Katelyn Hamilton.

JEFFERSON 61, BIGFORK 55

After surviving a double-digit overtime comeback at divisionals, the Panthers followed suit with another impressive win.

Rachel Van Blaricom errupted for 35 points as Jefferson, the third seed out of the Southern B, upset 1W Bigfork 61-55 to advance to the semis where they'll face 1N Malta on Friday.

The Panthers led 13-11 after one quarter and 25-21 at the half and outscored Bigfork in both the third and fourth quarters to hold off the Valkyries.

Bigfork was led by 20 points from Braeden Gunlock and 14 from Emma Berreth. The Valkyires will now face Columbus in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Colstrip vs. Glasgow, 3:30 p.m.

Gracie Bradley scored a game-high 12 points and Malea Egan and Canzas HisBadHorse each notched 10 as the Fillies used a strong start and finish to pull past the Scotties.

Colstrip, the top Southern B seed, led 15-8 after one quarter and held a 25-17 advantage at halftime. After the break, Colstrip led by as many as 14 in the third quarter. The Fillies never trailed in the game.

Glasow was paced by eight points from Carly Nelson and seven from Abrianna Nielsen, Tyann Graham and Sabrina Harsh.

Harlem vs. Thompson Falls, 5 p.m.