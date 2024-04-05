Spring allergies are here, and here’s how to deal with them

Spring allergies are here. If they haven’t started where you live, it’s likely they are coming.

“Spring allergies, or seasonal allergies, can start anytime from about February on, and it really does depend on where you are,” said Dr. Mark Montano, the market medical director of CareNow Urgent Care in Denver.

If you live farther south, spring allergies start earlier, while those who live farther north see spring allergies happen later.

“Usually in the spring, trees are the biggest culprit. So as you start to see trees bud in your region, you should probably start to think about, am I having symptoms that are consistent with allergies,” Dr. Montano explained.

The temperature and rain totals also play a role in how severe allergies might be in a specific region any given year.

SEE MORE: Experts warn climate change is making your allergies worse

Research has shown that pollen seasons may be getting longer and starting sooner.

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, “A warming climate lengthened the pollen season by as much as 13 to 27 days in the northern United States between 1995 and 2009.”

One in four U.S. adults have a seasonal allergy, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of seasonal allergies include congestion, sneezing, coughing, itchy eyes and nose, a runny nose, and post nasal drip, according to Yale Medicine.

“Usually allergies do not come with a fever,” Dr. Montano said.

So how can you prevent allergies from impacting your life?

Some tips from the Mayo Clinic include:

- Avoiding lawn or gardening chores that stir up allergens

- Staying inside on dry, windy days

- Closing doors and windows on days when pollen counts are high

- Wearing a face mask outside

It’s also important to be proactive with nasal sprays or oral antihistamines.

“Don't wait until you're miserable before you start treatment,” Dr. Montano said.

“It may be hard to know which one do I use when, and that's really where seeing your primary care provider or urgent care provider comes in handy,” he said.

