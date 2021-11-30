Woods says days playing as a full-time pro golfer are over

Tiger Woods is speaking publically for the first time since suffering injuries in a car crash earlier this year.

In an exclusive interview with Golf Digest, Woods said his days as a full-time pro golfer are over.

The legendary golfer says he sees himself playing in a few events a year and could return to the tour eventually.

According to the Associated Press, Woods said he'll pick and choose a few tournaments to play in.

The 15-time major champion called it an "unfortunate reality" that he's OK with.

He said he has a long way to go in his recovery as far as muscle and nerve development.

In February, the 45-year-old suffered multiple leg fractures in his right leg in a single-car accident in Los Angeles.

Last week Woods posted a 3-second video of him hitting a golf ball while pivoting on his injured leg.