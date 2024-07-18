What's behind the design of the medals for the Paris Olympics?

For each Olympics, a new medal is designed for the winners.

This year for the Paris Olympics, the medals nod to France and some of the most iconic parts of the country.

The medals themselves will be set with a piece of iron from the Eiffel Tower, which has been conserved during reconstruction and renovation efforts in the past.

The hexagon shape of the medal is a nod to the shape of France, and the back of the medal honors the origin of the Games.

Lines extend outward from the iron piece in the middle, which was designed to symbolize the radiance of the host country and the "shining" athlete performances.

This year’s piece was designed by LVMH jeweler Chaumet, according to the Olympics website. LVMH manages luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior.

So how much gold is in each one? To give you an idea, the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 first-place medals both had at least 6 grams in each, according to the Olympic Studies Centre.

The medals vary for each Olympics, and it’s up to the host city’s organizing committee to design them.

Each design has to be approved by the International Olympic Committee and include the Greek goddess of victory, the Olympic emblem, the full name of the Games, and the name of the sport.

These requirements have changed over time. The first-ever medal was designed back in 1896 when the first modern Olympic Games were hosted in Athens, Greece.

The Paris Olympics begin July 26.