Wet weather forces postponement of State A, State B/C softball tournaments in Billings

BILLINGS — Steady rainfall Thursday in Billings forced the postponement of both the Class A and Class B/C state softball tournaments, officials said.

Officials had already delayed the start times of both tournaments earlier in the week in anticipation of rainy weather. They will now begin Friday at 8 a.m. at Stewart Park.

As of Thursday morning, the State A and State B/C tournaments were scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Thursday in a "best case scenario," according to Mike Erickson, the tournament manager and Lockwood activities director, but that scenario did not come to fruition.

Additionally, the Class AA softball state tournament has been postponed and relocated after 1-2 inches of slushy, wet snow fell on the Gallatin Valley and rendered the fields at the Belgrade Softball Complex unplayable.

That tournament, which was originally slated to begin with the first round at 11 a.m., is now scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Friday in Helena, according to tournament manager and Belgrade athletic director Toby Robinson.

The revised tourney is expected to be played Friday and Saturday in Helena and return to Belgrade to wrap of the third day of competition on Monday. Teams would not play Sunday, as some schools have graduation.