Video: Speedy dog upstages human runners at Utah track meet

Posted at 12:01 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 14:01:52-04

LOGAN, Utah — Move over Usain Bolt, there's a new "top dog" on the track and field circuit. Literally.

Some of Utah's best high school athletes were upstaged at last weekend's Grizzly Invitational in Logan by a four-legged Olympics wannabe.

During the final leg of a girls relay race, a dog ran onto the track to make what was a blowout victory a close call.

The speedy pooch zipped down the homestretch and beat the race's real winner at the tape.

Of course, only human athletes were recognized by race officials, so hopefully the gold medal dog received a nice, tasty bone as its reward.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss at KSTU.

