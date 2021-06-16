Suns' Chris Paul out 'indefinitely' after entering NBA's COVID-19 protocols, reports say

The Phoenix Suns' star point guard Chris Paul is out "indefinitely" after entering NBA coronavirus health protocols, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

The news comes as the Suns prepare for the Western Conference Finals after sweeping the Denver Nuggets in the Conference Semifinals last week.

According to The Athletic, sources said Paul's status for the next round of games is not clear. The Suns are set to play the team that wins the series between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Suns did not immediately return a request for comment by Scripps station KNXV.

Specifics on the NBA's health protocol for Paul haven't been released.

In March, the NBA relaxed some rules for those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"The NBA is relaxing some of its health and safety protocols for individuals who are fully vaccinated, changes including fewer mandated coronavirus tests, no quarantine requirements following contact tracing issues and even the ability to visit restaurants again," an Associated Press report on the NBA site says.

According to the NBA, the Western Conference Finals will begin either Sunday or Tuesday, depending on the length of the Jazz/Clippers series.

