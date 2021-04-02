Sterling Skye Mahomes attends 1st baseball game with parents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sterling Skye Mahomes, whose grandfather played more than a decade in Major League Baseball, attended her first big-league game Thursday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

She took in the Royals' stirring 14-10 win against the Texas Rangers on Opening Day with her parents — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is arguably the NFL's best player and also is part of the Royals' ownership group, and Brittany Matthews, who is part-owner of the Kansas City National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) franchise.

Mahomes' Royals remain undefeated in Sterling Skye's lifetime.

Matthews and Patrick Mahomes got engaged on Sept. 1 and announced her pregnancy later that month.

Sterling Skye was born on Feb. 20.

Her paternal grandfather, Pat Mahomes Sr. , went 42-39 with a 5.47 ERA in 11 seasons with the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers, and Chicago Cubs.

This story was first published by Steve Kaut at KSHB.