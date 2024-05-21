Watch Now
Star golfer Scottie Scheffler's court date postponed after arrest during PGA Championship

The world No. 1 golfer was charged with assault of a police officer following an incident Friday morning outside the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky.
An attorney representing Scheffler said they need more time to gather video evidence of the incident, which could prove difficult considering the officer he allegedly assaulted reportedly had his body camera turned off at the time. (Scripps News)
Posted at 8:11 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 10:11:08-04

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler's Kentucky arraignment hearing regarding charges that he assaulted a police officer has been postponed. A Kentucky court delayed the hearing, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, until June 3.

Scheffler, 27, was arrested early Friday morning while on his way to the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky. A police report obtained by Scripps News says he attempted to drive around traffic that was caused by a fatal accident near the country club, but "refused to comply and accelerated forward" when an officer on foot attempted to stop his vehicle.

The officer was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital to be examined for minor injuries.

Scheffler was taken into custody and booked on four criminal counts, including assault of police officer, criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic. Despite reports that the charges would be dropped, a spokesperson confirmed that so far they remain unchanged.

Scottie Scheffler celebrates his win at the Masters.

In a statement released by the PGA Tour, Scheffler offered his take on the series of events.

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers," he said. "It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions."

An attorney representing Scheffler said they need more time to gather video evidence of the incident, which could prove difficult considering Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the body camera of the officer involved was turned off.

Scheffler was able to return to the golf course after his arrest Friday in time to tee off for the second round of the tournament and shot a five-under-par 66. But he fell out of contention on Saturday with a 73 — his first round over par in nine months.

Xander Schauffele celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament.

Xander Schauffele was the golfer hoisting the PGA Championship trophy Sunday after making a clutch 6-foot birdie putt on the 18th and final hole to beat Bryson Deschambeau by one stroke and win his first major championship. Scheffler finished in a tie for eighth place.

