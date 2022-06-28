Speeg siblings dominate the state in archery

HELENA — At just 13 and 14 years old, Helena sibling duo Jackson and Anna Speeg are taking the world of archery by storm.

Over the weekend the pair traveled to Butte for the state field tournament where they both took first place in their respective youth divisions; Tana, in youth female freestyle, and Jackson in youth male bowhunter freestyle.

Prior to the state field win, the siblings took first place at both state indoor and state target. All three competitions are sanctioned by the National Field Archers Association (NFAA). Since they won all three NFAA competitions, they are now the State All-Around champions.

You can see Tana and Jackson's performances on Bowscore.com.