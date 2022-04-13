Reuben “Bam” Roundstone prepares for biggest fight of his life

HELENA — MMA fighter Reuben “Bam” Roundstone has been training for his second-ever professional fight. He will be fighting in Mountain Force 32 this Friday at the Helena Civic Center.

Though it’s his second pro fight, it will be his first gloved pro fight. His debut pro fight was a bare knuckles event.

Roundstone is in the co-main event of Mountain Force 32, and it's on the forefront of his mind.

“Number one right now. It's my biggest priority as of right now. It's the biggest fight of my life. I don't care what other ones kind of led me up to this one. It is the biggest fight of my life right now,” he said.

Roundstone began his MMA journey on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation in Busby, Montana.

“I got into MMA kind of all by accident. My grandfather, he was my first ever boxing coach, rest in peace, he kind of took me under his wing. He made me a perfectionist in boxing, and then on the reservation, there was like, little MMA events that were going on. And they weren't really allowing boxing. So I just jumped in there and just got into it. And I've been hooked ever since,” he said.

Roundstone has a background in boxing, jujitsu, Muay Thai, and karate.

“Really my fighting style is…it's very complex. It's very wide... Best thing I can say is it's the reservation special…I really like mixing it up just to let my opponent kind of look at me kind of weird and not know if there's a head kick or body punch or head punch wanting to come at him,” Roundstone said.

His opponent, Brandon Grundy’s fighting style is freestyle grappling, which Roundstone believes won’t be an issue for him.

“My style is going to demolish his, wherever it may go. If he wants to go to the ground. My ground is 10 times more better than his. He wants to stand up, well guess what? My Muay Thai is sharpened like a razor blade.”