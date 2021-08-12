Orioles slugger Chris Davis announces retirement after 11 seasons in MLB

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis retired Thursday after spending 10 seasons with the team.

Known to many fans as "Crush," Davis was acquired in July 2011 trade with the Texas Rangers.

Davis still had a year and $23 million remaining on a $161 million contract extension he signed in January 2016.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports he’ll still receive that salary in deferred payments.

Although Davis has missed all of the 2021 season due to injury, he hit 253 home runs during his run in an Orioles uniform, which is good for seventh in franchise history.

Only 92 of those home runs came after receiving the new contract. Since then, Davis exceeded a .200 batting average just twice and set a record for most consecutive plate appearances without a hit.

Davis, however, earned another record off the field by donating $3 million to the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital, the largest ever given by a Baltimore sports figure.

“Athletes have the power to change lives and better their communities, and Chris and his family have done just that. We admire their dedication to those most in need, with hundreds of hours of community work completed, millions of dollars donated, and countless other charitable efforts performed, often without fanfare," the Orioles said in a team statement.

Ryan Dickstein at WMAR first reported this story.