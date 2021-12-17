NHL postpones 13 upcoming games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among Flames, Avalanche and Panthers

The NHL on Friday announced it would postpone several upcoming games involving three teams currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

The league confirmed that it would postpone several involving the Calgary Flames, the Colorado Avalanche and the Florida Panthers.

All games involving the Flames through Dec. 23 have been postponed, and all games involving the Avalanche and Panthers through Dec. 26 have been postponed.

Thirteen games were postponed —six involving the Flames, four games involving the Avalanche and three involving the Panthers.

"The Flames, Avalanche and Panthers organizations have followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state/provincial and federal agencies," the league said in a statement.

The NHL did not provide information about potential make-up dates.

The postponements come amid rising case rates of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Canada.

This story is breaking and will be updated.