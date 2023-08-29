Troy Andersen, Will Dissly, Dylan Cook among many with Montana connections to make NFL rosters

Teams in the National Football League made finalized their rosters on Tuesday afternoon, and a number of players with Montana connections were affected by those decisions.

Five Treasure State products made active NFL rosters while five others have been waived recently.

Headlining the group is NFL vet and Bozeman native Will Dissly who has been with the Seattle Seahawks since he was drafted by the organization in 2018. Dissly, who played college football at Washington, has been a stalwart in Seattle's tight end room since he arrived to the team.

Others who made active NFL rosters include former Montana State players Troy Andersen and Alex Singleton and former Montana Grizzlies Dylan Cook and Samori Toure.

Andersen's making the roster isn't a surprise. The Dillon native is entering his second year with the Atlanta Falcons after being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The linebacker enters this season with a lot of buzz as someone who could be an impact player for the Falcons.

Singleton, another linebacker, is another veteran in the NFL and is entering his second season with the Denver Broncos. A native of Thousand Oaks, California, Singleton bounced around practice squads out of MSU before starring in the Canadian Football League from 2016-18. He then joined the Philadelphia Eagles and was there for three seasons before joining Denver in 2022.

Toure, a Portland, Oregon native and former Griz All-American, now enters his second season with the Green Bay Packers at wide receiver. Toure spent five years at Montana before grad transferring to Nebraska, and was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cook, a Butte native who also grew up in Anaconda and Deer Lodge, makes an active roster for the first time in his young career. Cook spent last season as a rookie as a practice player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The offensive lineman was picked up by the Steelers in May and was announced to have made the final 53-man roster on Tuesday.

It's another moment in a wild journey for Cook, who played quarterback at Butte High and at Montana State Northern for two seasons before walking on at Montana and transitioning to offensive lineman.

Six players were waived this week from NFL rosters. The Seattle Seahawks waived former Montana kick returner Malik Flowers on Sunday, and also waived former UM linebacker and Kalispell native Patrick O'Connell on Tuesday as well as former MSU safety Ty Okada. The New Orleans Saints waived former MSU offensive lineman Lewis Kidd on Tuesday, and the Los Angeles Rams waived former MSU and Bozeman High standout Lance McCutcheon on Monday. The Rams also waived former MSU defensive lineman Daniel Hardy on Tuesday as well.

The Seahawks also waived former MSU cornerback James Campbell back in late July.