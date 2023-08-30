Former Griz Patrick O'Connell, former Bobcat Ty Okada signed to Seattle Seahawks practice squad

MISSOULA — A day after being waived by the Seattle Seahawks as teams finalized their rosters, it didn't take long for Ty Okada and Patrick O'Connell to get a shot in the National Football League.

Both former college standouts in the Treasure State — O'Connell a linebacker at Montana and Okada a safety at Montana State — were signed to Seattle's practice squad on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN's Brady Henderson, who covers the Seahawks.

The move doesn't come as a surprise after both players had strong preseason showings after getting picked up by Seattle as undrafted free agents back in April. O'Connell, a Kalispell native, racked up 18 total tackles in three preseason games for the Seahawks. He was tied for the team-high against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 20 with eight total tackles.

Okada, a native of Woodbury, Minnesota, had seven total tackles in the preseason in three games, but shined against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 26 where he had five total tackles including one for loss.

Both players were waived by Seattle on Tuesday as teams cut down the active rosters to 53 players, but seemed like likely practice squad candidates for the Seahawks, or players who could be picked up by other franchises.

The duo join five players with Montana connections who made active rosters on Tuesday, which includs fellow Seahawk in Bozeman native Will Dissly. Former MSU standouts Troy Andersen (Atlanta Falcons) and Alex Singleton (Denver Broncos) as well as former Montana Grizzlies Dylan Cook (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Samori Toure (Green Bay Packers) also made active rosters.

Other players with connections to the Treasure State who were waived and are on the radar of landing with other teams include former Montana kick returner Malik Flowers (waived by Seattle), as well as former MSU standouts in offensive lineman Lewis Kidd (waived by New Orleans Saints), wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (waived by Los Angeles Rams), defensive lineman Daniel Hardy (waived by Rams) and cornerback James Campbell (waived by Seattle in late July).