NFL announces John Madden has passed away at 85

NFL coaching and broadcasting legend John Madden has died.

The National Football League announced that Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning.

He was 85.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release.

Madden was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders and led them to win Super Bowl XI.

He's also known for calling games alongside Pat Summerall for 22 seasons on two networks.

Madden also had his video game, not only lending his name to but taking an active role in developing, NBC Sports reported.